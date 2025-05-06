Plant Swap Being Held At Library

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Calling all plant enthusiasts! Come swap plants and chat with other plant lovers on Saturday, May 10 from 1 to 3.

The first half hour will be for those donating plants to get their first pick.

Any extras after are free to all. Houseplants, perennials, and annuals are all accepted.

We will be on the sidewalk in front of the library, or in case of rain, in the Bookmobile Garage to the rear of the library off of North Cory Street.

-Plants must be healthy and pest free

-Cuttings and seedlings are welcome

-No invasive species

-Please label plants

-Must be in soil or water