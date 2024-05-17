Play Ball With The Mayor At Miracle Park

(From the City of Findlay)

You’re invited to Playball with the Mayor!

Join us on Thursday, June 13 from 6-8 PM at Miracle Park (behind the Cube) for a night of fun.

This family-friendly event is open to all ages.

The Findlay Fire Department and Police Departments will be present with vehicles to check out, the Keep Active, Keep Healthy bus will have activities available, and more.

Movement Church will be providing free popcorn and hot dogs for the event.

We hope you will join us for a night of community fun!

If you have any questions, or would like to get involved, please contact the Mayor’s Office at [email protected] or (419) 424-7137.