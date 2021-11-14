Playoff Run Ends For Trojans In Regional Semifinals

The playoff run for the Findlay Trojans football team came to an end on Friday night in Bellefontaine.

The Trojans lost to Springfield by a score of 13 – 0 in the regional semifinals.

The Trojans finish the season with a record of 9 – 4.

In other playoff action, the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans defeated Otsego 24 – 22.

The 10-3 Titans will play Elyria Catholic on Saturday night in the regional finals in Clyde.

McComb lost to Hopewell-Loudon by a score of 28 – 20.

Carey advanced to the regional finals and will play Liberty Center Saturday in Bowling Green.

