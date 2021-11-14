Playoff Run Ends For Trojans In Regional Semifinals
The playoff run for the Findlay Trojans football team came to an end on Friday night in Bellefontaine.
The Trojans lost to Springfield by a score of 13 – 0 in the regional semifinals.
The Trojans finish the season with a record of 9 – 4.
In other playoff action, the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans defeated Otsego 24 – 22.
The 10-3 Titans will play Elyria Catholic on Saturday night in the regional finals in Clyde.
McComb lost to Hopewell-Loudon by a score of 28 – 20.
Carey advanced to the regional finals and will play Liberty Center Saturday in Bowling Green.
Get all the matchups in the regional finals by clicking here.
After a wet and wild contest against Springfield, the Trojans football season concludes in round 3 of OHSAA playoff competition.
A tremendous season overall team! Thank you for taking us on the ride and showing us the meaning of #ALLIN. 🏈 @FootballFindlay @stefadams87 pic.twitter.com/J06hxn3J6V
— Findlay Trojans Athletics (@FHSAthletic) November 13, 2021