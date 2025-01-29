Polar Plunge To Benefit Hancock County Special Olympics Coming Up
(From Blanchard Valley Center)
Mark your calendars for February 22.
You will find us at the Heritage Springs Campground at 1 pm jumping in the freezing cold water to support Special Olympics!
Are you brave enough to join us? Scan the QR code or follow this link: https://support.sooh.org/site/TR/Events/General…
Want to stay warm at home and rather just donate instead?
No worries! You can do that, too! https://support.sooh.org/site/TR/Events/General…