Polar Plunge To Benefit Hancock County Special Olympics Coming Up

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

Mark your calendars for February 22.

You will find us at the Heritage Springs Campground at 1 pm jumping in the freezing cold water to support Special Olympics!

Are you brave enough to join us? Scan the QR code or follow this link: https://support.sooh.org/site/TR/Events/General…

Want to stay warm at home and rather just donate instead?

No worries! You can do that, too! https://support.sooh.org/site/TR/Events/General…