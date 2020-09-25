Police Asking For Public’s Help In ID’ing Robbery Suspect

The Findlay Police Department has released a surveillance photo of the man accused of robbing the Circle K at 2727 North Main Street on September 18th.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case should contact police at 419-424-7150 or private message the police department’s Facebook page.

People with tips can also contact Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Police say a man entered the convenience store at 2727 North Main Street at around 2:10 Friday morning September 18th.

After a few minutes in the store, police say he ordered the clerk to open the register and give him the money from it.

The clerk complied and then the suspect ordered the clerk to the back of the store before leaving in an unknown direction.

The clerk was not injured and no weapon was used in the robbery.

Responding police officers checked the area but he was not located.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man, standing about six feet two inches with a stocky build and likely in his late 30s or early 40s.