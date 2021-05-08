Police Asking People To Be On The Lookout For Missing Juvenile

The Fostoria Police Division is asking people to keep their eyes open for a missing juvenile.

Police say 15-year-old Zach Reilly has been missing from Fostoria since April 27th.

Zach is about five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking people in Tiffin and Toledo to pay special attention.

Anyone with information about where Zach might be should contact the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.