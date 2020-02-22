Police, BCI Investigating Man’s Death In Fostoria

The Fostoria Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found inside a house on Friday.

Police were dispatched to 707 Circle Drive at about 3 p.m. Friday on the report of a naked woman throwing items onto the front yard of the residence.

Officers spoke with the agitated woman and learned that a man who lived at the residence was inside and unconscious and not breathing.

The man, later identified as 66-year-old Larry Cole, was determined deceased by paramedics.

The woman was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital for an evaluation.

A search warrant for the property was obtained and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist Fostoria police in processing the scene.

Cole’s body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and determination on the cause of death.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation continues.