Police Chase Ends On I-75 In Hancock County

A police chase that started in Sidney, Ohio ended on Interstate 75 in southwest Hancock County when stop sticks disabled the fleeing vehicle.

The Sidney Police Department said the pursuit began at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday on I-75 northbound on the north end of Sidney near mile marker 93 when a vehicle observed committing a traffic offense refused to stop and attempted to elude police.

Sheriff’s office deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were also involved in the pursuit, which ended around mile marker 145 in Hancock County near State Route 235 when the suspect drove over road spikes that were deployed by law enforcement.

The driver was immediately taken into custody but a passenger fled on foot into a nearby woods.

A Highway Patrol helicopter located the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Charged and incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail were the driver, James W. Bridget, 30, of Southfield Michigan. He was charged with Failure to Comply, a 3rd degree felony.

The passenger, Terrance Williams-Armstrong, 24, of Detroit, was charged with Obstructing Official Business, a 2nd degree misdemeanor.