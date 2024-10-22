Police Chief Becomes A Zombie For Fundraiser

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

This past Saturday, Chief David Pauly suited up as a zombified Tiffin Police Officer for the Tiffin Zombie Run!

This thrilling 5k run/walk invites participants of all ages to dodge hidden zombies throughout the course, all while protecting their sashes from being snatched!

All proceeds from the event support the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties.

CASA volunteers are specially trained to advocate for abused and neglected children in court, ensuring their best interests are always at the forefront throughout the court process.

Tiffin Police Department is proud to support such a meaningful cause!

Thanks for the invite! Looking forward to participating again next year!

Chief Pauly