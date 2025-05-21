Police Chief Congratulates Citizen Academy Graduates

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

Congratulations to the 2025 Tiffin Citizen Academy Graduates!

On behalf of the entire Tiffin Police Department, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the latest graduates of the Tiffin Citizen Academy!

Over the past ten weeks, these dedicated community members took time out of their busy lives to step into our world — learning firsthand about the work, challenges, and heart behind the badge.

They experienced everything from patrol procedures and criminal investigations to traffic stops, K-9 demonstrations, dispatch operations, and even use-of-force decision-making.

But more than the hands-on training and behind-the-scenes tours, they built relationships — with our officers, with each other, and with the community we all serve.

Graduates, your curiosity, enthusiasm, respect, and commitment to understanding what we do has not gone unnoticed. You leave this program not just as graduates, but as ambassadors for the Tiffin Police Department — ready to share what you’ve learned, help bridge gaps, and strengthen the bonds between law enforcement and our community.

Thank you for walking beside us. We are proud of each and every one of you!

Chief David Pauly