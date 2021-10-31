Police: Child Reports Finding Needle In Trick-Or-Treat Candy

The Fostoria Police Division is urging parents to check their kids’ trick-or-treat candy after a disturbing incident in the city.

Police say a sewing needle was found sticking in a candy bar that a child received while trick-or-treating in the community on Saturday.

Police say the needle was located in the candy bar by an observant child who said they received it while trick-or-treating in the area of N. Union, Summit, and Rock Streets in Fostoria.

“We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing!” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police are reminding parents to check their kids’ candy for any irregularities before allowing them to eat it.