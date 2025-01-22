Police Department Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Academy

The Tiffin Police Department is accepting applications for its annual Citizen’s Academy.

The Tiffin Police Department Citizen’s Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges the community faces.

The Academy training will consist of classroom and hands-on training, with an emphasis on student involvement.

The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.

The Citizen’s Academy runs for 10 weeks on Tuesday nights from March 18 – May 20.

The application deadline is February 22.

People interested should contact Sgt. Jared Watson at 419-447-2323 or email [email protected] with any questions.