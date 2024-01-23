Police Department Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Academy

(From Tiffin Police Department)

The Tiffin Police Department is now accepting applications for its annual Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Tiffin Police Department Citizen’s Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges our community faces. The Academy training will consist of classroom and hands on training, with emphasis on student involvement. The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.

The Academy will begin Sunday, March 17th, 2024. Classes will be held for ten consecutive weeks, every Sunday afternoon, from 12:30 PM until 3:00 PM. No classes will be held on Easter Sunday. Graduation will be on May 26th, 2024 at 2:00 PM. Participation requires a commitment to attend a majority of the class dates. Classes will be held in the Tiffin Police Department training room. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid Ohio driver’s license or ID card. Applicants must agree to a background check.

If you are interested in participating in the Citizen Academy, please pickup an application packet at the Tiffin Police Department, 51 E. Market St., Tiffin, Ohio. Class size is limited to 18 students. The deadline to turn in completed applications is February 16th, 2024.

Please contact Sgt. Jared Watson at 419-447-2323 or email [email protected] with any questions.