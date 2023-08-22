Police Department Awards And Commendations Presented

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Congratulations to all those that received a Tiffin Police Department award or commendation at tonight’s City Council Meeting. Lt. Jason Windsor, Sgt. Jared Watson, Officer Brent Riley and Officer Rachel Stafford received the Meritorious Award recognizing their exceptional efforts and remarkable courage and dedication in the line of duty. In essence, this award seeks to honor those who exhibit a level of gallantry, selflessness, and commitment that surpasses the normal expectations of their duties. Their actions serve as an inspiration to their fellow officers and the community, showcasing the highest ideals of law enforcement and contributing to the greater good.

Officer Andrew Stevens received the Life Saving Award recognizing his exceptional efforts in a life-threatening situation, where his actions directly contributed to saving another person’s life. His commitment to duty and his ability to remain composed under pressure are truly commendable and exemplify the highest standards of service in law enforcement. Your dedication to preserving life in the face of adversity reflects the highest ideals of this profession and serves as an example of exceptional service to the community.

Dispatch Supervisor Candie Cunningham received a Tiffin Police Department Commendation for her exceptional response and professionalism during two recent critical events occurring in the city of Tiffin. Her actions undoubtedly made a significant impact on the lives of those involved, and her unwavering dedication to duty reflects the highest standards of our profession. Your service to the community is invaluable, and we are immensely proud to have you as a member of our team.

Additionally, Seneca County Echo Unit Paramedic Christopher East was also recognized with a department commendation for his participation and effort during a recent critical incident in the city of Tiffin. Congratulations to all of you and thank you for your service to this community.

Chief Pauly

* Not Pictured are Lt. Jason Windsor and Officer Rachel Stafford