Police Department Holding Citizen’s Academy

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

The Tiffin Police Department has extended the application deadline for its annual Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Tiffin Police Department Citizen’s Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges our community faces. The Academy training consists of classroom and hands on training, with emphasis on student involvement. The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.

Classes are meeting now and held every Sunday afternoon, from 12:30 PM until 3:00 PM. No classes will be held on Easter Sunday. Graduation will be on May 26th, 2024 at 2:00 PM. Participation requires a commitment to attend a majority of the class dates. Classes will be held in the Tiffin Police Department training room. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid Ohio driver’s license or ID card. Applicants must agree to a background check.

If you are interested in participating in the Citizen Academy, please pickup an application packet at the Tiffin Police Department, 51 E. Market St., Tiffin, Ohio.

Please contact Sgt. Jared Watson at 419-447-2323 or email [email protected] with any questions.