Police Department Holding Gun Safety Course For Women

The Fostoria Police Division will be holding a gun safety course for women from the Fostoria area.

Officers will provide instruction to women on gun safety for a variety of firearms.

Women who already have a firearm may bring it, unloaded, with ammunition to the range on the day of the course.

Loading and unloading of any weapon will be conducted with a range officer present.

All firearms will be inspected before the class and any deemed to be unsafe by the range officers will not be allowed to be used on the range.

For people who don’t have a firearm, there will be several available to try out and train with during the course.

The course will be held on Saturday, October 2nd from 10 to 4.

There is no cost to attend.

You must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

To register and for more information call 419-435-1982 or check out the Fostoria Police Division Facebook page by clicking here.