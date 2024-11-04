Police Department Honoring One Of Their Fallen This Week

(From the Findlay Police Department)

In memory of fallen Findlay Police Officer Frank L. Arthur, mourning bands will be worn all day by all sworn Findlay Police Officers on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 0001 hrs. until 1159 hrs.

Police Officer Arthur was killed in an automobile accident on Lima Ave. while on duty on November 5, 1934.

He was the driver of the vehicle that struck a tree by Morrical Boulevard in West Park.

Two others in this vehicle were seriously injured in this crash; including Constable Carl Carlin.

We remember Police Officer Arthur for his ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of citizens in the City of Findlay, OH.