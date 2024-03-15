Police Department Officer And Civilian Of The Year Awards Presented

The Findlay Police Department Officer of the Year and Civilian of the Year ceremony was held at City Hall.

Recognized were Police Officer/Detective – Christopher Brickner and Civilian – Stephanie Whitted.

Detective Brickner was honored with the award for showing his dedication to his career and putting his professionalism on display on many occasions.

On one such occasion, Brickner located a vehicle suspected of assisting two escaped inmates from Wood County and was able to recover evidence and obtain confessions from the occupants as to their involvement in the escape.

Stephanie Whitted received the award for taking great pride in her work as the CALEA Accreditation Manager and always being up for any challenge.

Both are showed pictured with Police Chief James Mathias.

Get more details in the award letters below.