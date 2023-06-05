Police Department Participating In Special Olympics Torch Run

The Findlay Police Department will be participating in the Findlay leg of the 2023 Ohio Special Olympics Torch Run.

The Torch Run date has been scheduled for Friday, June 16th.

“The Findlay Police Department proudly supports the athletes in the Ohio Special Olympics.”

The police department points out that the Torch Run will impact traffic on Main Street and East Sandusky Street.

Runners will start the run at the University of Findlay Arch on North Main Street at 3 p.m. and head south on North Main to South Main and Sandusky Street.

From there the runners will turn east onto East Sandusky Street and make their way to Blanchard Valley Center where the Findlay leg of the Torch Run will conclude.

People should expect traffic delays in those areas between 3 and 4 p.m.

The Summer Games will take place on June 23-25 with track and field, bocce, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

More than 3,400 athletes, unified partners and coaches will be participating in this year’s Special Olympics Ohio’s State Summer Games.