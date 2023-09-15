Police Department Receives Donation For K9 Program

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

The Friends of the Tiffin Bark Park stopped by the Tiffin Police Department today to deliver a donation to the Police K9 program.

President of the Bark Park, Keith Hodkinson along with Veterinarian and Bark Park Treasurer Dr. Jamie Pursell presented Chief David Pauly with a check to assist with equipment and training for the program.

Thank you Dr. Pursell and Keith Hodkinson and the Friends of the Tiffin Bark Park organization for your kind donation. It is very much appreciated!

The Tiffin Police look forward to having this valuable crime fighting tool BACK in our community!!