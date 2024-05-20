Police Department Receiving Complaints About Confusing Letters From Nonprofit

(From the Findlay Police Department)

We have received a few complaints of residents receiving letters from the National Police Association asking for donations (picture attached for reference).

While the NPA is a legal non-profit organization, their letters can be confusing and some believe they are originating from the City of Findlay, as the letter mentions “Findlay City Council” several times within the letter. This letter is NOT from the City of Findlay and no donations are directed to the City of Findlay.

We would encourage all residents to donate to charities you know and trust and/or donate locally. Also, be sure to do your research on each charity before donating. Reputable charities should have a positive rating on websites such as the Better Business Bureau, CharityNavigator.org or Guidestar.org.