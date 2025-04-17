Police Department Recognizes D.A.R.E. Officers

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

National D.A.R.E. Day!!

Today, on National D.A.R.E. Day, we proudly recognize the importance of drug abuse resistance education and the continued commitment to empowering our youth to make healthy, informed decisions.

Here in Tiffin, we’re honored to have Officer Chris Perry and Officer Alec Traxler representing the Tiffin Police Department as our D.A.R.E. instructors. Their dedication to mentoring students, building trust, and guiding them through important conversations about choices, responsibility, and respect is a true example of community policing in action.

National D.A.R.E. Day is more than just an observance—it’s a nationwide commitment to safer, stronger, and drug-free communities. It unites educators, law enforcement, families, and community leaders in a shared mission: to give our children the tools they need to lead safe and successful lives.

To Officer Perry and Officer Traxler—thank you for leading the way, for making a difference, and for showing our youth that they are never alone in their journey.

Chief Pauly