Police Aware Of Social Media Post About People Aggressively Soliciting Money

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department has been made aware of a social media post in which an individual alleges that they were approached by an organized group of people at the Tiffin Ave. Walmart who were soliciting money.

The group allegedly followed the individual around the store and used aggressive tactics that caused the individual concern.

The post further alleges that the group attempted to prevent the individual from leaving the property and that this incident was reported to law enforcement.

To date, local law enforcement has not been contacted regarding this alleged incident and no reports have been filed.