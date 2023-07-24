Police Department Seeking Help With ‘Flag City Night Out’

The Findlay Police Department is in need of a few more people to help out with Flag City Night Out.

The popular community event will be held on Tuesday, August 1st at Riverside Park beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here for the list of positions needing to be filled for the event and to sign up.

The free, family-friendly community event is designed to bring community members and public safety professionals together in the same place.

There will be free food and refreshments, live demonstrations, entertainment and other fun activities.

Also, the youngsters will enjoy the large assortment of emergency vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers.

Flag City Night Out will be held at Findlay’s Riverside Park on the west side of McManness Avenue on Tuesday, August 1st from 6 to 9 p.m.

The rain date will be the following Tuesday.