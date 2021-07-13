Police Department Takes Down ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag

The Solon Police Department won’t display the Thin Blue Line flag on police property anymore.

The police chief said the flag caused “a divisive and unhealthy” reaction in the community, which is unfortunate.

He said the flag for them represents support for those in the profession and for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The chief said, for others, the flag is a symbol against the racial justice movement.

He said it was never their intention to heighten tensions and it’s important to maintain trust between the police department and citizens.

The mayor’s office says the Thin Blue Line flag will be replaced with a National Law Enforcement Memorial flag for display on police grounds.

