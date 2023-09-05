Police Department Warning Of Scam

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

The Tiffin Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam where individuals are posing as local law enforcement officials by calling potential victims regarding outstanding warrants or fines and asking them for payment.

This has recently occurred in the city of Tiffin. The FBI is also warning about this same phone scam occurring nationwide.

The scammers are using spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, along with the names, positions, and addresses of officers.

The scam is largely targeting women with lucrative careers that have an online presence.

The following is a list of suspicious activity to look out for related to this scam.

* Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants.

* Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty.

* Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter.

* Calls from local law enforcement demanding you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid.

* Requests for monetary gift cards (visa/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

* Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

If you receive a voice-mail from local law enforcement demanding a call back, do not respond.

Instead, call your local police department’s general phone number (419-447-2323) or go in person to verify the call.

Please remember, law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, nor will they ask you to send money to clear a warrant.

Lastly, they will never ask you to send pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.

Thank you,

Chief Pauly