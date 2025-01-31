Police Department Warns Of Calls Coming From Cloned Numbers
(From the Fostoria Police Division)
Attention… The Fostoria Police Department and other offices in the Fostoria Municipal Building are again receiving a large number of complaints of missed phone calls coming from the police department and other city offices.
These calls are cloned numbers, and are not from the City of Fostoria.
If for any reason, a city office needs to contact you, a voice message will be left on your voicemail.
Thanks!