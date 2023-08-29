Police Department Warns Of Scam

The Findlay Police Department is warning residents of a scam.

The police department says people are going door to door and claiming to be collecting money for the City Mission.

The police department says City Mission does not utilize door-to-door solicitation and is not aware of anybody doing it for them.

“If someone comes to your door claiming to be from the City Mission and wanting a monetary donation, please do not give and contact the FPD,” the police department said on its Facebook page.