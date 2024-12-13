Police Department Warns Of Traffic Violation Scam

(From the Findlay Police Department)

We were alerted to an online scam where an area resident was sent an email claiming to be from the “Violations and Fines Office”.

The title of the email states “Notice of Traffic Violation”.

The email alleges that the account holder had violated a traffic law (in this case speeding in downtown Findlay) and is required to pay a fine within 72 hours at the online payment center.

The email conveniently provides a link to direct the account holder to a payment page.

The email also states that it is an “automated message sent on behalf of the Violations and Fines Office.”

While Findlay Municipal Court does accept online payments for traffic violations, they do not send out notices of violations such as this.

For actual violations, a paper citation will be issued at the time of stop, or investigation by a law enforcement officer with directions on how to resolve it.

Please be aware of this Phishing scam and DO NOT respond to it.

Please share with those in your circles of influence to prevent them from becoming a victim.