Police Departments Have New Tool To End Pursuits

(ONN) – Two police departments in Ohio are the first in the state to use a new tool to catch criminals.

In a Facebook post, the Garfield Heights Police Department announced that their vehicles have been equipped with ‘the Grappler’ for use in vehicle pursuits.

The Parma Police Department has had their vehicles outfitted as well.

The device allows police to stop a car chase by driving behind the suspect’s vehicle and deploying a net from the cruiser’s front bumper that paralyzes the fleeing car’s back wheels.

Manufacturers of the Grappler say there are now approximately 65 law enforcement agencies across the nation using their device with close to a thousand successful captures.