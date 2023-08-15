Police: Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

The Findlay Police Department said illegal drugs were found during a traffic stop.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a car at Northridge Drive near Interstate Court at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver, Cory Taylor, 48, was found to have an active warrant out of Lucas County.

Police say a search of the vehicle and of Taylor resulted in 38.1 grams of cocaine being found.

Taylor was arrested and booked at the Hancock County Jail for his active warrant and for possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.