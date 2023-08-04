Police: Drugs Found On Man During Traffic Stop

The Findlay Police Department says a man was arrested on various charges after a traffic stop.

It happened at the intersection of Sixth Street and South Blanchard Street at 2:06 Thursday afternoon.

Police say Raheem Glenn, 28, was a front seat passenger in the vehicle and had several bench warrants for his arrest.

Police said Glenn resisted arrest when he was taken into custody.

Police said a search of Glenn and the area of where he was sitting in the vehicle revealed a total of 32.2 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of cocaine and 2.2 grams of marijuana.

Glenn was booked at the Hancock County Justice Center for his active warrants as well as resisting arrest and drug possession.