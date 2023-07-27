Police: Drugs Found On Man During Traffic Stop

The Findlay Police Department says officers found illegal drugs on a man during a traffic stop.

It happened in the 200 block of Crystal Avenue around 2:15 Thursday afternoon.

During the traffic stop, police say a front seat passenger, Samuel Greer, was observed to have suspected methamphetamine spilled on the front of his pants and some on his hands.

A torn piece of plastic was also observed sticking out of his waistband, police said.

Police removed Greer from the vehicle and placed him under arrest for possession of meth and tampering with evidence.

Police say a search of Greer uncovered an additional 27 grams of methamphetamine and half a gram of suspected fentanyl.

Greer was booked at the Hancock County Jail for possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.