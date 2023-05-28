Police: Escaped Ohio Inmate’s Body Found In Ohio River

Police in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday said that escaped Lima prison inmate Bradley Gillespie’s body was found in the Ohio River near his last known whereabouts.

“Today, I believe we have closure to our five-day manhunt,” said police chief Sean McKinney.

The chief said a boater called in around 1:30 Sunday afternoon saying he believed he saw a body in the river.

The body was recovered from the river and police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the body is that of Gillespie.

The chief said the body had a level of decomposition consistent with being in the water for four to five days. An autopsy will be performed.

Authorities said Gillespie and inmate James Lee escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on May 22nd.

On May 24th, police in Henderson, Kentucky were chasing a stolen car with Lee and Gillespie inside.

The car crashed and Lee was taken into custody and Gillespie fled on foot and a manhunt ensued.

Jail records show that Gillespie was in for double-murder and Lee for burglary.