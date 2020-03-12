Police: Findlay Man’s Death Was Not A Homicide

The Findlay Police Department says the autopsy has been completed and the death of a man found in the Blanchard River will not be ruled a homicide.

Police say the final ruling on the manner of death will be made after the toxicology examination is completed.

Authorities say Alex A. Stewart, 28, of 112 Hurd Avenue in Findlay, was discovered in the river at about 6:15 Sunday night.

Stewart’s body was found in the river west of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad Bridge, north of the 300 block of Washington Street.

The body was recovered from the river by the Findlay Fire Department and turned over to Hanco EMS for transport to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.