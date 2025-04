Findlay Police have identified the victims who were found deceased in Apartment 1, 708 N. Main Street at 4:31 am on April 20.

In a release by FPD, the victims have been identified as Richard Gutierrez Jr. (52 years old) and Ernesto Mendoza Jr.(61 years old), both of Findlay. Next of kin were notified.

Autopsies have been ordered and the investigation is on going.