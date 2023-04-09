Police Identify Suspect In Findlay Shooting

The Findlay Police Department has identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

The police department says officers responded to a building at 230 East Front Street in reference to a fight involving shots being fired during a gathering at the business.

Two men were struck by gunfire and are being treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

They are Kcaleeb Gonzalez, 25, of Fostoria, and Daniel Green, 47, of Lansing, Michigan.

Police say the suspect in the shooting has been identified as Isaiah Moore (aka Zay James) of Findlay, age 20. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant for Moore has been issued and any information about his whereabouts can be provided to the Findlay Police Department by calling 419-424-7150.

A couple hours after the shooting, the police department said it received a few other reports of the sounds of gunshots. Officers responded to each of the locations as they were received.

There was no evidence or information to corroborate any of the reports, and they were deemed unfounded, police said.

There was one reported sighting of a bottle rocket being observed/heard being set off in the same relative area of some of these reports.