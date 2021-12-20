Police Investigating Discovery Of Large Amount Of Gifts

The Findlay Police Department is working to identify where a large amount of gifts found near Findlay High School came from.

The police department says both wrapped and unwrapped children’s gifts were located in the area of the high school on Saturday.

Police said the gifts appear related to a theft or burglary but no cases have yet been identified.

It was also confirmed that the gifts were not related to the Toys for Tots theft in November.

Anyone with information relating to the case can call the police department at 419-424-7150 and contact Officer Bortel #194 and reference case 2021-28044.