Police Investigating Report Of Hostage Situation

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to 212 Ellis Ave around 0034 hrs. on January 10 for a report of an assault.

Officers arrived on scene and did not receive an answer at the door and were not able to make contact with any involved parties.

Around 0242 hrs. officers were dispatched back to 212 Ellis Ave for the same caller, this time reporting she was being assaulted and threatened with a gun.

She also stated the first time officers were at the residence the suspect refused to let her answer the door and took her phone so she could not call for help.

Officers arrived on scene and upon approach heard a male voice yelling inside the residence.

Contact was attempted with the subjects inside and they refused to answer the door.

Due to the reports of the victim being threatened with a gun and held against her will more attempts were made to call the occupants out of the house.

The Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team was activated and a warrant was obtained to enter the residence and attempt to locate and check the welfare of the victim.

Final attempts were made to call the occupants out and two males exited the residence.

A search was then conducted and a third male was located inside.

The female victim was not located inside.

This incident will remain under investigation until the female victim can to located and interviewed.

Charges will then be requested at that time.