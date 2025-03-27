Police Investigating Shooting In Fostoria

(From Fostoria Police Chief Gabe Wedge)

On Monday March 24th, 2025, at approximately 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 200 block of Elwood Ave in Fostoria, for a report of shots fired. Responding officers verified that over a dozen rounds had been fired in the area but found no one to be injured as a result of the shooting. Officers did however find several bullet holes in the side of a house in the area.

Through further investigation, officers were able to identify the two individuals responsible for the shootings; In custody at this time is Caiden Essex, 18 YOA, of Fostoria; on charges of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into Habilitation. Additional charges are pending.

Police are currently looking for the second shooter, Javier A. Hernandez, 18 YOA, of Findlay, who is believed to be on the run. Felony warrants have been issued for Mr. Hernandez’s arrest. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see Mr. Hernandez or know of his location, do not approach him, please call local law enforcement.

The two individuals are believed to have been arguing over a stolen bike, which escalated to the two individuals shooting at each other.

Police Chief Gabe Wedge

Fostoria Police Department