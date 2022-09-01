Police Issue 4-Way Stop Reminder Ahead Of AEP Work

The Findlay Police Department is reminding drivers how to handle intersections when the traffic lights aren’t working.

The police department says some emergency work by AEP at approximately 7 a.m. Friday, September 2nd will most likely result in non-functional traffic lights for a short time.

The police department is reminding everyone that Ohio law requires that all non-functioning traffic lights be treated as a four way/all way stop.

This is to ensure that everyone navigates the intersection safely.

The police department says, while it’s common to see vehicles on primary routes (such as Main Street) to continue through the intersection without stopping, ALL vehicles are required to stop.

“Please do your part to keep you and your community safe.”