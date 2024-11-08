Police K9 Receives Gift Of Protective Vest

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

K9 Leo Receives A Gift!

The Tiffin Police Department is thrilled to announce that Brady’s K9 Fund in conjunction with the American Legion Brook Park post 610 has generously donated a ballistic vest for our department’s four-legged officer, K9 Leo.

Brady’s K9 is passionate about supporting our four-legged officers who work tirelessly to keep our community safe.

Their organization is dedicated to providing essential equipment and resources to these brave K9s, ensuring they are well-equipped and protected for their entire shift.

Brady’s K9 Fund was founded by an 8-year-old boy who felt K9 officers deserve body armor, just like their human partners.

Since 2018 Brady’s Fund has raised over $1.25M and vested 950+ K9s across all 50 states.

Their mission is ongoing! You can make a difference too! Join Brady’s mission by visiting his website and learning more about his cause.

Your support and donations go directly to providing essential lifesaving equipment for these incredible K9 officers.

Together, we can ensure our K9 officer and their partner come home safe together.

Visit www.Bradysk9fund.com to learn more and contribute to the cause. Every little bit counts!