Police: Kids Shooting People, Damaging Property With Water Bead Guns

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

Recently, the Fostoria Police Department has received a large number of complaints about juveniles with Splat Guns or Orbeez Guns.

These complaints range from juveniles shooting citizens and injuring them, to juveniles shooting and damaging personal property.

Many times, we see the water pellets are being frozen to increase the damage from the projectile.

These guns are legal for juveniles to purchase without an adult, so we are asking for parents to step in and monitor the use of the guns by their children.

Anyone found misusing Splat Guns in public will be subject to having the gun confiscated, and/ or possible criminal charges.

Please watch the video below for more information.