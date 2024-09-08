Police: Intoxicated Man With Rifle Arrested For Making Threats, Pointing Gun At Police

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to 1226 S. Blanchard St on 09-07-24 at 0053 hours for a report of an intoxicated male with a firearm threatening family members.

Dispatch also advised he threatened to shoot the police if they came to the house.

Officers arrived on scene. Two officers went to the rear yard of the residence on the outside of a wooden privacy fence.

They made contact with the suspect, Neil Gomez, who was inside the fenced in yard. Neil yelled at them and began running towards them with a rifle in hand.

The officers retreated to the train tracks to the rear of the back yard. Another officer approached the north side of the property from the front of the residence and located Neil hanging over the north edge of the fence towards the rear of the property with his rifle aimed towards the initial officer’s location.

This officer gave Neil commands, surprising him with his presence. Neil then retreated back over the fence where he dropped his rifle and raised his hands in the air.

Neil was taken into custody without further incident.

Neil’s rifle was found to be loaded with a full 30 round magazine, a round in the chamber and switched to fire.

The red dot scope on the rifle was also activated and the lens covers were removed.

Neil also had 3 – 30 round mags in his pockets, all of which were loaded.

After further investigation Neil is currently incarcerated for Domestic Violence – threats ORC 2919.25c, weapons while intoxicated ORD 549.03a, and felonious assault on a police officer ORC 2903.11(a)(2).

No injuries were sustained by officers or other involved parties during the incident.