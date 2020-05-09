Police: Man Arrested For Assault With Golf Club

A man’s behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone with a golf club in Findlay.

Police say they were dispatched to a business in the 800 block of West Trenton Avenue on Saturday afternoon on the report of the assault.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Robert L. Lopez, in the 700 block of West Trenton with the golf club in hand.

Police say the 38-year-old Lopez put the golf club down but then started reaching into his pockets.

Police say the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and was taken to the ground, subdued and taken into custody.

Police say the suspect sustained a head injury and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

He was treated and released and then transported to the Hancock County Justice Center where he was booked on a charge of felonious assault.

Police say the victim of the assault sustained an obvious head injury and refused treatment.