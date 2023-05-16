Police: Man Attempted To Meet Up With Teenage Girl

The Tiffin Police Department’s Detective Bureau said it ended a week-long Internet Crime investigation with the arrest of a man.

Police say Tristan Robert Westover, 29, of Vermilion, thought he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl on social media but it was actually an undercover officer.

Police said arrangements were made for Westover to travel to Tiffin to meet the girl for sex.

However, upon his arrival. he was met by officers from Tiffin and Fostoria Police Departments and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office who took him into custody.

Westover was charged with Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, Importuning, and Attempted Unlawful Sex with a Minor and booked at the Seneca County Jail.

Police said the investigation began due to a report filed by the mother of a 13-year-old girl who had been contacted by the same account linked to Westover.

According to investigators, the mother and daughter were instrumental in helping to get the child predator off the streets.

“This is a good time to remind all parents of the importance of talking with your children about staying safe on the internet, and if something similar to this occurs that it’s ok to report what is happening,” said Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly.

“Thanks to all the law enforcement that assisted in this morning’s operation. It is of the highest priority for law enforcement to protect those most vulnerable …our children. Great work all!”