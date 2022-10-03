Police: Man Who Stole 2 Vehicles Captured After Pursuit

Authorities say a man stole two vehicles and led several agencies on pursuits before being apprehended in Findlay.

The Carey Police Department says it located a stolen vehicle at the Casey’s at 1400 South Vance Street on Friday night and attempted to contact the driver, but the vehicle took off.

The vehicle sped north on South Vance Street and continued onto North Vance Street where it crashed into a utility pole.

Police say the driver, later identified as Bryce Martinson, of Massillon, fled on foot and was not located. A female passenger was life-flighted to a hospital for her injuries.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, police say they received a report of a second stolen vehicle, this time in the 200 block of Toledo Street.

Police say the vehicle, being driven by Martinson, fled the area northbound on US 23/SR 15 at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued into Findlay where the suspect fled the vehicle and was caught after a short foot pursuit and taken to the Hancock County Jail.