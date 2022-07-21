Police: Missing Girl Could Be In Findlay, Kenton Areas
(ONN) – A 16-year old girl from Williams County has been missing for three weeks and authorities believe she may be in Hancock or Hardin County
Katherinne Fernandez was last seen leaving the Montpelier Pool and there’s been no sign of her.
Montpelier Police Chief Dan McGee says Katherinne, who came to Ohio from Honduras, was placed in Montpelier by Hancock County Job and Family Services and was there for less than 48 hours.
He says this case may be related to human trafficking, and that Katherinne may be in Hancock or Hardin County, with special attention to Findlay and Kenton.
Anyone who has information about the case should contact their local authorities:
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office: 419-424-7097
Hancock Co. Job and Family Services: 419-422-0182
Findlay Police Dept.: 419-424-7194
Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office: 419-673-1268
Kenton Police Dept.: 419-673-0771