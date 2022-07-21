Police: Missing Girl Could Be In Findlay, Kenton Areas

(ONN) – A 16-year old girl from Williams County has been missing for three weeks and authorities believe she may be in Hancock or Hardin County

Katherinne Fernandez was last seen leaving the Montpelier Pool and there’s been no sign of her.

Montpelier Police Chief Dan McGee says Katherinne, who came to Ohio from Honduras, was placed in Montpelier by Hancock County Job and Family Services and was there for less than 48 hours.

He says this case may be related to human trafficking, and that Katherinne may be in Hancock or Hardin County, with special attention to Findlay and Kenton.

Anyone who has information about the case should contact their local authorities:

Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office: 419-424-7097

Hancock Co. Job and Family Services: 419-422-0182

Findlay Police Dept.: 419-424-7194

Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office: 419-673-1268

Kenton Police Dept.: 419-673-0771