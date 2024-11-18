Police Offer Safety Tips After Rash Of Car Break-Ins

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Over the past two weeks, Tiffin has experienced a rash of vehicle break-ins. These incidents are not isolated to any specific area—they are happening across the city. While the Tiffin Police Department is actively investigating and working to identify those responsible, we need your help to keep our community safe.

Here are several steps you can take to protect your vehicle and belongings:

-Lock your doors: Most of these break-ins involve unlocked vehicles. Double-check that your doors are locked, even when parked at home.

-Remove valuables: Avoid leaving wallets, purses, electronics, or other valuables in plain sight. Take them inside or hide them out of view.

-Park smart: Park in well-lit areas or close to your home. If you have a garage, use it.

-Install security measures: Consider dash cams, security cameras, or motion-activated lights around your property.

-Report suspicious activity: If you see anything unusual—such as people checking car doors—call us immediately at (419) 447-2323.

Your vigilance is key to helping us stop these crimes. If you’ve been a victim or have security footage that could help identify suspects, please contact us. Together, we can work to keep Tiffin safe!

Thank You,

Chief Pauly