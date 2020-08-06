Police Officer Helps Save Boy From Drowning

A Toledo police officer helped save a little boy’s life.

On Monday Sergeant Paul Cunningham responded to a water rescue call about a 3-year-old who had drowned in a pool.

When the Sgt. arrived on the scene he found that the child’s mother had gotten the boy out of the pool and started CPR.

Sgt. Cunningham’s 25 years of training kicked in and he was able to get the boy’s airway open and he started gasping and breathing on his own.

(audio courtesy of WTOL-11)

Toledo Fire & Rescue then arrived and took over medical care.

The boy was checked out at a local hospital and is doing fine.

(picture courtesy of the Toledo Police Department)